IPID is investigating an incident that left one person dead in Tembisa.

One person has died after being shot allegedly by police officers trying to arrest him in Tembisa on Gauteng’s East Rand. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

IPID’s spokesperson Ndileka Cola says the incident occurred when police responded to the man’s home in Phomolong Section after being called by his family.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased was fighting his family and there was minimal cooperation from the deceased. It is alleged that additional police officers joined the scene, the deceased allegedly charged towards the police with a retractable knife and the police fired shots.”