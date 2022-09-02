One of the two suspects in the murder of Hillary Gardee, Philemon Lukhele has abandoned his bail application citing the conduct of the prosecutor Ntsika Mpolweni.

Preview of the court appearance of the accused:

The pair’s legal representative Nqobizitha Mlilo accused Mpolweni of misleading the court on numerous occasions and that his clients are being set up. Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga applying for bail.

Gama’s bail application will continue next Tuesday. Gama, Lukhele and co-accused Sipho Mkhatshwa are facing charges that include kidnapping, murder, rape, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit murder.

The three were arrested after Gardee’s body was found in a timber plantation a few kilometres outside Mbombela in April.

Mpumalanga Police Commissioner Semakaleng Manamela has told the Court that she was present during the arrest of three men accused with the murder of Gardee.

Mlilo subpoenaed Manamela to clarify the statement she made about the arrest of the fourth suspect.

At the time police announced that the arrested suspect confessed to the killing of Gardee.