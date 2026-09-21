One of nine bodies of women found In Ekurhuleni remains unidentified

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says one of the nine bodies of women found in Ekurhuleni has not yet been identified.

Eight out of nine women have been identified after their bodies were found in the Ekurhuleni region on Gauteng’s East Rand since July this year. https://t.co/ExJi19mSyy pic.twitter.com/zYLIKiCmR9 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 20, 2026

He was part of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Gender Based Violence and Femicide that briefed the media in Pretoria on Sunday.

Cachalia says, “We reported earlier that there were nine bodies, and I must say, just using that language, I’m not sure what the right language is to use in these circumstances, but these were all young women, nine victims. Eight have been positively identified now; earlier in the week it was four, and there is one outstanding. So, seven families have been informed, but one family hasn’t yet because we don’t have the address yet. And we will only make this announcement once the family has been informed.”

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