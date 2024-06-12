One militant killed in Indian Kashmir attack

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Indian security forces killed one militant in a gun battle in Kashmir’s Kathua district on Wednesday.

Two militants opened fire and attacked a remote village in the Hiranagar town of Kathua, leaving two locals injured, police said.

“The militants tried to throw a grenade at the security forces, then in the exchange of fire, one militant was killed.”, said additional director general of police, Anand Jain.

Meanwhile, security forces have also been carrying out a gunbattle with suspected militants in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident comes after a recent suspected militant attack on Monday where at least nine people were killed and 33 injured when a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge after two militants fired bullets at the bus.

The Himalayan region, which is also claimed by Pakistan, has been roiled by militant violence since the start of an anti-Indian insurgency in 1989. Tens of thousands of people have been killed, although violence has tapered off in recent years.

The last major attack on Hindu pilgrims in the region happened in 2017 when a bus was targeted, killing eight people.