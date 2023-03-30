A taxi operator has been killed and two others including a member of the community injured in an incident of taxi violence. Several minibus taxis have been left damaged in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, after two taxi associations are warring over routes.

Traditional leadership has called for calm, as the authorities and the warring taxi associations find a solution to the impasse.

Tensions remain high as taxi operations slowly resume, Thulamahashe, Mkhuhlu Taxi Association ( MTMA) is accusing the Mathibela Taxi Association (MTA) of illegally operating on their route.

It is alleged that this conflict has been going on for years now. Members of the MTMA are pleading with authorities to intervene says

MTMA spokesperson Dan Dlamini says “We are expecting the relevant authorities to guide us because the last time we checked we were the only association on this route, but now there are these other associations saying they have a permit to operate.”

The Mathibela Taxi Association has refuted claims that they are operating in a route they are not supposed to.

MTA deputy secretary, Ricket Mbuyane says, “Our wish is that they stop operating from the area. It’s our route, we have been requesting the register’s office to solve the problem.”

Meanwhile, the chief in the area has called for the government to speedily resolve the issues.

Police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and damage to property following the incident.