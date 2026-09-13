One killed, two injured during an armed robbery at a restaurant in LP

Police are searching for about 10 suspects who killed one person and injured two during an armed robbery at a restaurant Saturday in Moletlane, outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

Police say a group of armed suspects entered the restaurant and robbed customers of about 13 cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the suspects fired shots, injuring three men.

Ledwaba says one of the men later succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

“The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a white Isuzu bakkie belonging to one of the victims. The vehicle was later abandoned on a road near a Lodge, not far from the crime scene, and was recovered. Police have activated an intensive manhunt for the suspects, who remain at large. Detectives are following up on all leads to identify and apprehend those responsible for the incident.”