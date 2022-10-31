Position: Forward

Club: Paris Saint Germain Football Club (PSG)

National team: France

Age: 23

Kylian Mbappe, the speedy French forward, is enjoying his stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), landing his fifth League 1 title and also becoming the first player to top the charts of goals and assists, respectively.

Mpambe is known for his speed, perfect positioning, comfortability on the ball, skill of taking on defenders and his great composure in front of goals.

With his scoring rate and age, it is possible for him to be the leading scorer of all time for the French national team. The all-time leading goal scorer for France is Thierry Henry with 51 goals and already Mbappe is sitting on 27 international goals.

With the experience of winning the World Cup in 2018 in Russia, the French side will want to go all the way to defend their title. With Mbappe’s scoring rate and his individual brilliance, it is possible for the French side to clinch the trophy again.

Source : FIFA.com