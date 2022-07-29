The August issue of On Africa Newsletter includes articles about Mandela Day – people around the world devote 67 minutes of their time to helping people in need; South Africa welcomes the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Champions back home; and a plea for Africa to end its dependency on food and medicine imports.

Free SABC News On Africa Newsletter downloads is available! Subscribe to our monthly newsletter by joining our mailing list.

The August Edition:

The <br />

On Africa – Issue 3 – August 2022 by SABC Digital News