 Omotoso’s rape case postponed to July 4

The case against rape-accused Pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused, Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani, has been postponed to July 4 to give the state enough time to go through a new application brought forward by the defence.

Omotoso and his co-accused, Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani, face 32 charges, including rape, racketeering, human trafficking and assault.

Supporters thronged outside the Gqeberha High Court on Monday morning, singing, waiting for the court proceedings to take place.

However, Omotoso and his two co-accused only made a brief appearance.

This comes as the defence brought in a new application.

They want all the testimonies of the witnesses to be struck off the roll and claim there have been inconsistencies and irregularities which make this case unconstitutional.

The state says they are going to oppose this but needs more time to go through the papers given by the defence.

