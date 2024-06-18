Olympic torch relay passes through the Island of Martinique

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Olympic Flame made its way to the island of Martinique yesterday, the final day of the Olympic Torch Relay swing through French overseas territories.

The flame started its journey through the Caribbean island at Mount Pelee before passing through the cities of Le Lamentin and Le Robert.

At Le Robert, a torchbearer passed the flame to another torchbearer on a boat so it could continue around the island and through the Passe de Curie on its way to other coastal towns and villages dotting its path.

The flame ended its day in the port city of Fort-de-France where a cauldron was lit in front of cheering crowds.

The torch relay will return to mainland France again today where it will continue to travel through some of France’s hottest tourist destinations in the Alpes-Maritimes department.

The relay will culminate with the lighting of the cauldron in Paris during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Games.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11 and the Paralympics will run from August 28 to September 8.