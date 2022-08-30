Old Mutual, one of the country’s biggest insurance and investment companies, has announced it will begin rolling out free Wi-Fi to the taxi industry.

The company presented its 2022 interim results for the first six months earlier Tuesday.

It reported good growth in the period under review. Results from operations rose to 87 percent or R4.1 billion. The company says free Wi-Fi will first be introduced to 40 taxis before being rolled out to the rest of the industry through its Bridge Taxi finance business.

Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson, “We have entered into a partnership with taxi finance in the period under review. This provides us with access to 300 000 commuters daily. We intend to provide free Wi-Fi’s in the taxis to help us to gain customer insights and to provide a distribution channel to some of our solutions that are suitable for digital distribution. It will also provide an incremental 1R30 million of GWP to Old Mutual Insure.”