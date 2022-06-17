Ahead of Father’s Day this weekend, the Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH) in Chatsworth south of Durban is putting the finishing touches to their annual fundraising braai. For over a century, the ABH has cared for many residents including fathers, grandfathers and on the rare occasion great-grandfathers too.

The home is appealing to the public to help out where they can.

ABH Hospitality Manager, Molly Goordeen says, “The home has been in existence for 101 years. The ABH caters to many people including grandfathers and great grandfathers; recently, we celebrated a wonderful and successful Mother’s Day function. We now plan to have the Father’s Day celebration which would take place on 19 June, the coming Sunday for our residents and the fathers as well.”

Goorden says they still need donations for the aged they cater for.

“We are also looking out for warm clothing, such jerseys, pyjamas, socks, and winter wear for Father’s Day. It is our duty as ABH that all our residents receive medical care, nourishing meals, and loving care. We thank the community for supporting their dads, and granddads at the home. We are extremely grateful. “

Below is the interview with ABH Hospitality Manager, Molly Goordeen :