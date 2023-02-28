Former mayor as well as the manager of the Thulamela Municipality in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, Avhashoni Tshifhango and Hlengani Maluleke, will on Tuesday appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Polokwane on corruption charges.

The case relates to the R30 million investment that the municipality had made in the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

Tshifhango and Maluleke were arrested in February last year.

They were granted bail of R 30 000 each.

Tshifhango is accused of accepting a bribe of a vehicle valued at more than R500 000 through a well-known VBS money laundering third party.

His co-accused Maluleke, allegedly contravened the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have arrested more than 20 people in connection with the VSB saga countrywide in the past year.

They include Limpopo African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer, Danny Msiza, former mayor of Sekhukhune District Municipality Julia Mathebe and former Municipal Manager of Collins Chabane Local Municipality, Charlotte Ngobeni.