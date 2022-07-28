A fifty-six-year-old official from the Northern Cape Department of Education in the Namakwa District has been remanded in custody. The man, who is accused of raping a nine-year-old girl in May this year, was denied bail by the Springbok Magistrate’s Court.

The Department says it has also taken steps against the official accused of rape.

“The Northern Cape Department of Education can confirm that we have placed an official from the Namakwa District office on precautionary suspension following his arrest for alleged rape. He will remain on precautionary suspension until his case has been concluded,” says Northern Cape Department of Education spokesperson Geoffrey Van Der Merwe.

The official was arrested two days after the alleged incident.

“Springbok Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to John who is accused of raping a nine-year-old child. The case has been postponed to the fourth of August as investigation led by police continues,” says NPA Northern Cape spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

The official will still be on the payroll of the Department while he remains behind bars.

VIDEO: Northern Cape Education official accused of raping nine-year-old child remanded in custody: