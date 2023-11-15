No reliable data on food poisoning, govt investigating: Phaahla

Reading Time: 2 minutes

There is no reliable data on the prevalence of food poisoning, but the government is looking into it, says Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla.

This follows the recent surge in food poisoning incidents among children, believed to be caused by the consumption of expired and contaminated food.

Phaahla was one of the ministers in the Social Cluster who answered questions at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Some MPs accused the government of not playing its oversight role by failing to investigate these incidents of food poisoning. The Minister says maybe not enough has been done, but government has intervened.

“We are working with law enforcement already, we are working with SAPS and home affairs to stop the scourge of fake food and expired food which has caused quite a lot of distress including even the death of innocent young people.”

Matric examinations

In another development, the Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule says this year’s matric examinations have been running smoothly. She says incidents of irregularities will be dealt with before the announcement of the results.

“All incidents of irregularities whether administration errors and omissions or behavioural offences and acts of dishonesty will be dealt with by the provincial irregularities committee and presented to the national committee prior to the release of the results. This will ensure that cases are speedily dealt with.”

Spingboks emblem

On the sporting front, the government says the decision to do away with the Springbok emblem will be taken by South Africans.

“For now, the Springbok emblem has shown that South Africans are comfortable with it, for now the Springbok emblem, South Africans are happy but if at any stage they feel that it needs to be removed, a process has to be followed,” says Deputy Minister of Sport Nocawe Mafu.

The Deputy Minister adds that sport is thriving in the country under the current government because of its policies of not interfering in sport.