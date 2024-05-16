Officers in Ditebogo Phalane murder saga lauded for arrests

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni has commended his officers for making a breakthrough in a hijacking and murder saga in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

Two suspects have been arrested in the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane on Friday last week.

A bullet hit the little boy on the family property as his father was being hijacked.

[BREAKTHROUGH IN HIJACKING AND MURDER OF 5-YR-OLD DITEBOGO]. Gauteng police have arrested two suspects in connection with this case. The vehicle used during the hijacking incident has been seized. A car jamming device, a firearm and a stolen vehicle was found in their possession pic.twitter.com/DjzX0biPu6 — Athlenda Mathe (@AthlendaM) May 16, 2024

The little boy had run out to greet his father who was returning home.

Mthombeni announced the arrests during a media briefing at Eldorado Park Police Station in Johannesburg.

“In relation to the two suspects in terms of the ages, I know that one was born in 1987. So, you will just make it out to say what is the number of years. We would like also to thank the community out there. Because we had this breakthrough through the collaboration of teams and the cooperation of the communities. The appearance in court we are bound in terms of the law to make sure that the suspects appear before the court within 48 hours. If it’s overlapping over the weekend we will make sure that we do those due processes. The team is taking care of that one and we believe that today it’s Thursday. So, we will have just to look on the issue of the 48 hours because the detentions have taken effect,” explains Mthombeni.

Below is the full briefing by the Gauteng Police Commissioner