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Officers charged with murder due back in court

  • Nine Bultfontein police officers appear at the Welkom High Court for a pre-trial hearing on four counts of murder linked to a fatal 2024 shooting incident. 
  • Image Credits :
  • Pictures by: Lebohang Motshweneng
SABC

Nine Bultfontein police officers charged with four counts of murder are expected to appear before the Welkom High Court in the Free State on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

The officers were arrested following an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate into a fatal shooting in September 2024 that claimed the lives of three civilians and one police officer.

The case has drawn public interest, with relatives of the victims and community members expected to attend proceedings as they continue to demand justice. – Reporting by Lebohang Motshweneng.

Related Video | Nine Bultfontein police officers appear in court for murder:

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