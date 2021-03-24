The four police officers arrested for the fatal shooting of Mthokozisi Ntumba are expected to apply for bail

The four police officers arrested for the fatal shooting of Mthokozisi Ntumba during student protests in Braamfontein earlier this month, are back in court on Wednesday.

They are expected to apply for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court where they face charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Tshepiso Kekana, Cidraas Boitumelo Matseothata, Madimetja Joseph Legodi and Victor Nkosinathi Mohammed were arrested last week after police watchdog IPID probed the shooting incident.

Three of the four police officers have had brushes with the law in the past, including attempted murder and drunk driving.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says they will oppose the bail application because of the seriousness of the charges. They say they have a water-tight case against the four officers.

Video footage of how Ntumba met his death in Braamfontein during a student protest over fees has been widely circulated on social media.

The NPA didn’t divulge what other evidence will be presented in court but has confirmed that they are not using the footage during the bail hearing. They will also not be relying on the post mortem report, which the defence has asked for, until they are ready for trial.

Shortly after Ntumba’s death, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family to pay his condolences and to assure them that justice will be served.

Minister Cele says justice needs to happen in the shooting of Mthokozisi Ntumba:

The 35-year old Ntumba was not part of the protest but was caught between the police and protesting students as he was leaving a local clinic.

His death has left his family in shock. They say the young, married father of three, still had much to live for.

An IPID investigation led to the arrest of the four police officers.

Below is the memorial service for Mthokozisi Ntumba: