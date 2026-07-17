Officers accused of stealing precious stones out on R5 000 bail

The lawyer representing two Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers accused of stealing precious stones worth nearly R15 million has declined to comment on reports that her clients intend to turn state witnesses.

EMPD officer Adrian MacKenzie and former officer Kersha Leigh Stols are accused of stealing the stones during a raid on a home in Killarney, Johannesburg, in 2023.

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court granted the pair bail of R5 000 each on Thursday.

The accused allege that they acted on the instructions of suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Their arrests followed testimony by Witness K before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Attorney Crystal Keevy, who represents the accused, declined to comment directly on reports that her clients may testify for the state.

Keevy says, “At this point I do not want to really comment on aspects or attributions pertaining to that aspect. However, given the versions that were supplied in court today, I think it does hold a lot of weight. In reference to my client’s involvement. Rather than the false pretences under the involvement.”