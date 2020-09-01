Two police officers appeared in court on Monday on three charges in Nathaniel Julies' murder.

The two police officers accused of killing a teenager in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, will remain in custody until their next appearance in the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on September 10.

Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy, made a brief court appearance on Monday on charges including pre-mediated murder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of prohibited ammunition.

A 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies who had Down Syndrome was shot and killed near his home on Wednesday last week allegedly by the two officers.

This has sparked unrest among members of the community, who clashed with the police. Community members also gathered at court to demand that the officers be denied bail.

On Sunday, community members turned out in their numbers for a peaceful protest to demand justice for Julies.

Visiting the family last week, Minister Bheki Cele appealed to the residents to allow the law to take its course. He promised Julies’ family that if any wrongdoing is found on the part of the police officials, appropriate action will be taken.

Emotions run high as suspects in Nathaniel Julies’ killing appear in court

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has vowed to oppose bail when the two police officers make an application in the court.

“We are going to oppose bail as the state. It’s a schedule six offence. The accused will have to discharge evidence of exceptional circumstances for them to be granted bail. They’ll be remanded in custody until the 10th of September, when we are back in court for accused number two to secure legal representation and a possible bail application hearing,” says NPA Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.