A police officer who attended to the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene in Vosloorus, says he noticed small blood spatter on the floor.

Police officer Patrick Mthethwa is the 12th state witness to be called to testify at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria about the gathering of evidence after the soccer player was shot and killed in 2014.

Meyiwa was at Kelly Khumalo mother’s house, east of Johannesburg, when he was shot.

Five men are on trial for the murder.

Mthethwa says he responded to a radio call about a shooting incident at the Khumalo home.

“We then entered the house and noticed there was a bullet projectile on the floor. We then proceeded to the dining room and [found] the two beer cans were still there. That’s when we also noticed the drops of blood on the floor next to the couch,” adds Mthethwa.

