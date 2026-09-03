Officer denies unlawfully removing Matlala’s co-accused from hospital

A new witness in the trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others has disputed claims that he unlawfully transported one of the accused Musa Kekana, from Edenvale Hospital to the Bramley Police Station, north of Johannesburg.

Police officer Malikutu Raseala says he acted on his superiors’ instructions. This is after doctors had ordered Kekana to be transferred to South Rand Hospital.

Raseala was testifying in a trial-within-a-trial in which Kekana is challenging the admissibility of evidence obtained against him.

Kekana has accused police of acting unlawfully during his arrest in 2024, alleging that officers assaulted him and searched his home without his permission.

Kekana, Matlala and three co-accused are facing charges of conspiring and attempting to kill Matlala’s former partner, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

Kekana’s lawyer Riaan Gissing questioned Raseala who spoke through an interpreter.

Gissing: I put it to you that you unlawfully removed him from the hospital and took him to the Bramley Police Station instead of the South Rand Hospital.

Raesela: I dispute that because when a suspect is arrested and in hospital and they get discharged you don’t just take the suspect on your own. Hence, I said I signed a document to say I was taking the patient. Had I seen or known about this I would have informed my superiors that there is a transfer letter to South Rand.

VIDEO | Alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others appear before the Johannesburg High Court: