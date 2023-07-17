National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has commended the vigilance of an on-duty police officer in foiling an attempt by armed suspects to access a SAPS building in Pretoria on Sunday evening.

The officer engaged in a shootout with the armed gang who were posing as police officers. During the shootout, a police officer was shot and taken to hospital for treatment.

The armed men fled the scene with the SAPS member’s service pistol, car keys, a petrol card and cash.

The motive behind the attempt to access the building is currently under investigation.

A case of business robbery, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and impersonating a police officer has been registered. A manhunt is under way to apprehend those behind this incident.

“The SAPS is not at liberty to discuss what is stored or kept at the building for security reasons. The SAPS also takes this opportunity to caution members of the public from circulating false and misleading reports about the incident. No police uniforms were stolen during the incident,” says national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.