It has emerged that the Eldorado Park police officer who has been accused of fatally shooting Nathaniel Julies, the 16-year-old boy who had Down Syndrome, is still on duty. The boy was allegedly shot by a police officer known to the community on Wednesday evening, not far from his home.

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, has visited the teenager’s family and says they will wait for police watchdog, IPID, to complete its investigation before acting.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Gauteng leader, John Moodey, has called on Gauteng Police Commissioner, Elias Mawela, to appear before the provincial legislature to account.

Cele has appealed to the angry Eldorado Park community to allow IPID time to conduct its investigation.

“He is not suspended until the investigation tells us what is the story. The investigation started yesterday. The head of the IPID briefed me this morning. But he’s also coming to brief the family. As anything tells us, any wrongdoing has happened, we’ll allow them to act as they’re supposed to. If we find that the police were responsible for this one, like all other police that have been responsible for ill-doing like murder, rape, they’re sent to prison-like all other South Africans.”

There is a large crowd gathered outside the home of the family.

There has been outrage over his death with the family and community demanding justice:

