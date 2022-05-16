Kenya’s Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Monday chose a woman to be his Presidential running mate in the upcoming General Elections. Odinga’s choice of former Justice Minister Martha Karua has drawn excitement as she would be the highest ever ranking female politician in the country in case of an Odinga victory. Deputy President William Ruto on the other named a onetime public administrator Rigathi Gachagua.

Presidential aspirants had an electoral commission deadline for Monday to name their running mates in what has been described a high stakes election as incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta is due to retire.

All eyes have been on frontrunners Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Kenyans are curious to see who they would name as their running mates. Ruto was the first to name his preferred deputy.

“He understands people’s issues, he understands about ordinary people, my friends I present to you the Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate candidate, Rigathi Gachagua.” says William Ruto, Deputy President, Kenya.

Rigathi Gachagua, a current Member of Parliament once served as Personal Assistant to President Kenyatta. The two have since fallen out over Kenyatta’s dalliance with Odinga.

“I am honoured by the responsibility and faith you have bestowed upon me to be your running mate for the most defining elevation in Kenya’s history,” says Rigathi Gachagua, Kenya’s Politician.

Then came Odinga’s turn on Monday. Excitement filled the air as it became clear he would select a female running mate. This is the highest ever such nomination for a woman in Kenya.

“History is calling on us to produce our first woman deputy president, my dear Kenyans cometh the hour cometh the lady, I have a great honour to announce that I have picked as my running mate and cabinet secretary for justice and constitutional affairs, hon Martha Wangari Karua.” Says Raila Odinga, Presidential Aspirant: Kenya.

Karua vied for president in 2013 and came in 6th out of the eight candidates. She served as minister in the late President Mwai Kibaki’s cabinet.

“With utmost humility, I stand before you today….” says Martha Karua, Kenya’s Politician.

Her appointment saw former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka bolt out of the Raila Odinga led Azimio one Kenya political coalition over what he felt was betrayal, he has all along insisted he should be Odinga’s running mate. Kalonzo has now joined the race as a presidential aspirant.