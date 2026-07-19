Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Ocean View still reeling after Thursday’s violent protest

  • [FILE] The March and March organisation is holding a protest march in KuGompo, Eastern Cape, June 24, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Ntombozuko Balintulo
Zolani Moya

The Ocean View community in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape says it is still reeling from a supposed peaceful protest that turned violent on Thursday.

Residents marched against what they say are undocumented migrants living in the area, calling on authorities to take action.

Community members allege that occupants of unmarked vehicles opened fire after stones were allegedly thrown at the vehicles.

Two protesters were shot with one still recovering in hospital, more than 20 spaza shops were looted and 69 people were arrested on charges of public violence.

One of the community leaders, Chris Mtyaleka says that the situation is still unbearable and people are concerned about their safety.

“We started very early in the morning. It was very peaceful until about 13:00. When we got to the police station, and then in the afternoon, four cars came carrying guns. Our March and March leadership has been disbanded.”

RELATED VIDEO | March and March | Protest against illegal foreigners

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News