Ocean View still reeling after Thursday’s violent protest

The Ocean View community in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape says it is still reeling from a supposed peaceful protest that turned violent on Thursday.

Residents marched against what they say are undocumented migrants living in the area, calling on authorities to take action.

Community members allege that occupants of unmarked vehicles opened fire after stones were allegedly thrown at the vehicles.

Two protesters were shot with one still recovering in hospital, more than 20 spaza shops were looted and 69 people were arrested on charges of public violence.

One of the community leaders, Chris Mtyaleka says that the situation is still unbearable and people are concerned about their safety.

“We started very early in the morning. It was very peaceful until about 13:00. When we got to the police station, and then in the afternoon, four cars came carrying guns. Our March and March leadership has been disbanded.”

#sapsEC [POLICE DEPLOY ADDITIONAL RESOURCES IN KOUGA REGION TO CONTAIN VIOLENT PROTESTS] The #SAPS in the Eastern Cape has reinforced personnel and deployed additional law enforcement resources in the wake of the violent protest action in some parts of the Kouga region yesterday… pic.twitter.com/O6gRTzfS3t — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 17, 2026

RELATED VIDEO | March and March | Protest against illegal foreigners