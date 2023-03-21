Former Nigerian President, Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo, is to deliver the inaugural Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi annual lecture at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre Complex (ICC) in Durban on Tuesday.

Buthelezi founded the Inkatha Freedom Party in 1975.

Following South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994, he became the Minister of Home Affairs.

He served in this capacity under President Nelson Mandela and President Thabo Mbeki.

Buthelezi remains the traditional Prime Minister of the amaZulu.

Obasanjo is expected to pay tribute to Buthelezi’s efforts in the liberation struggle, significantly on Human Rights Day.