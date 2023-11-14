Higher Health aims to tackle GBV in Higher Education: Nzimande

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says the department has an organisation called Higher Health that aims to combat gender-based violence and other issues among students and staff.

This is after a 26-year-old woman, who is a student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology was stabbed several times, allegedly by her husband, on Saturday.

It is believed that the 30-year-old husband is a student at the University of Western Cape.

Nzimande has wished the victim a speedy recovery.

“We have been doing all we can to actually tackle this at a number of levels as part of our contribution in dealing with the scourge in our own sector. They have got volunteers throughout our universities that they train there are also some lay counselors that they actually have, and they’ve got a hotline on reporting GBV or where people feel under threat.”

The suspect appeared in court on Monday:

The Minister has also welcomed the work done by law enforcement in arresting the perpetrator.

“Minister Nzimande welcomes the swift response of law enforcement agencies in arresting the perpetrator who according to the video footage in circulation was so merciless and barbaric in committing the crime against his spouse.”

There is no place for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in our PSET system, or within society as a whole. I welcome the swift response of law enforcement agencies in arresting a University of the Western Cape (UWC) student for allegedly stabbing his wife, who is a student at the Cape… pic.twitter.com/eeblstZCo9 — Minister Blade Nzimande (@DrBladeNzimande) November 12, 2023

There has been outrage following the incident:

