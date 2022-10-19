Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says they have roped in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate students who are allegedly defrauding the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Nzimande says about 35 000 students from different tertiary institutions are not eligible for NSFAS funding.

He has defended the scheme saying these developments do not reflect failure on the part of the scheme.

Nzimande says, “By virtue of having picked up 35 000 students who were cheating it means that indeed NSFAS is functioning. Already NSFAS has discussions with the SIU. We welcomed the investigation by the SIU. And we hope that these investigations by the SIU will help us to prioritise those who funded and those who are actual defrauding NSFAS. The fact that there are these challenges does not deserve that NSFAS should therefore be regarded as a failure.”

VIDEO: In August, The Watchdog spoke to NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo on NSFAS corruption:



In June, Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela said the issue of student accommodation and the quality thereof, has featured prominently among the demands of students.

He spoke at the two-day National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) summit held at the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein.

Manamela said the issue has constantly emerged during their engagements with the management of institutions of higher learning.