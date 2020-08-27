Nzimande said the end of the 2020 academic year is likely to spill over into the 2021 calendar.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has outlined the sector’s response to COVID-19 during Level 2 of the lockdown, as the department aims to complete the academic year in February 2021.

Nzimande says there have been delays in the distribution of laptops to pupils. He says the delay is caused by the department taking extra measures in preventing corruption.

Nzimande says there will be challenges as students go back to campuses but measures will be put in place to ensure that social distancing is adhered to.

More than 1 500 positive cases of the virus have been recorded at various campuses and 80 people have lost their lives.

Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation spoke to Morning Live about the higher education institutions’ readiness:

66% of students will be able to return to university under Alert Level 2: Nzimande