Caiphus Nyoka murder case remanded to April 26 in Boksburg court

The case against the four men accused of killing anti-apartheid activist Caiphus Nyoka 37 years ago has been remanded to 26 April in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court for a substantive application.

Pieter Stander was apprehended at the O.R Tambo International Airport in April this year but was subsequently released on warning.

Stander will stand trial alongside Johan Marais, Leon Louis Van Den Berg, and Abram Hercules Engelbrecht. The accused face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

Webber Wentzel has been appointed as the legal representative for the Nyoka family. Associate at the firm, Joost Venter, says the family is satisfied that the National Prosecuting Authority has managed to secure a trial date.

“The family has had to endure knowing who the people and the police officers that killed their brother 37 years ago are. The accused has been known to the family for the longest period of time. Justice wasn’t served in 1988 and 1989 when an inquest was held and they’ve had to wait a very long time for that. In 1997 the family appeared before the two-family conciliation commission. There were no applications for amnesty. It took the first accused Mr. Maria until 2009 to confess to a journalist about the killing.”