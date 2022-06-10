Zimbabwean academic Professor Ibbo Mandaza says the late former Tanzanian President, Julius Nyerere, played a pivotal role in liberating some other African countries particularly in Southern Africa.

He says South Africa should not forget how Tanzania assisted it to achieve its freedom.

Mandaza has appealed to South Africans to welcome other Africans in their country.

He says the continent should learn from Nyerere’s leadership and the legacy he left behind, that unity can be realised despite a myriad of challenges.

Mandaza was addressing a discussion panel at the University of Dar es Salaam focusing on “Africa after Julius Nyerere”.

He says, ” It should not be forgotten that Nigeria was the member of finance state of Southern Africa. A key member and benefactor both the OAU and Liberation Committee especially during its oil boom . A significant footnote in this regard and one which Southern Africans, especially South Africans should forever remember in relation to the unfortunate incidents of Afrophobia and xenophobia in that country. The fact that Nigeria and its citizens contributed a Naira or one US dollar each contributing to the armed struggle. Millions of dollars.”