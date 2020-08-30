Nyameka Goniwe passed away on Saturday while in isolation pending the outcome of her coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

The mayor of the Chris Hani District Municipality in the Eastern Cape, Wonga Gela, has applauded the late Nyameka Goniwe for the immense contribution she made in the local government sphere.

Goniwe died after a short illness on Saturday. She was a councillor in the district council from 2016 up to 2020, before she was redeployed to the Inxuba Yethemba municipality in Cradock as speaker.

Gela says they have lost a selfless and a disciplined leader.

“Her passing marks one of the most painful moments in our district. We are indeed thankful that we had a privilege to be part of her life and words are not adequate to explain the loss of this gentle soul. On behalf of Chris Hani district Municipality, we offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to her children Nobuzwe and Nyaniso and their beloved family at this difficult moment. We also extend our deepest sympathy to the community of Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality which Cllr Goniwe has worked with for so many years.”

Eastern Cape ANC Spokesperson, Gift Nqondi, says Goniewe’s death is a great loss for the Inxuba Yethemba municipality where she was the speaker, but also for the province.

“She was a political activist in her own right who fought to ensure women play a critical part in the liberation struggle and assume their rightful place in society. Sis Nyameka demonstrated fortitude in the face of adversity and responded selflessly to the sacrifices demanded from her and her family. We want to express our deepest heartfelt condolences to the Goniwe family, friends and relatives and the ANC in the Chris Hani region and the Inxuba Yethemba municipality.”

Goniwe’s husband, Matthew, was part of the Cradock Four, the activists who were murdered by the security police in 1985. The other three were Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparro Mkhonto.

Nyameka testified at the Truth and Reconcilliation commission in 1996, and worked tirelessly to bring about the prosecution of the people behind the murder of her husband. At the time of her passing she was employed as the Speaker of the Inxuba Yethemba Municipality in Cradock.

In the video below, wife of late struggle icon, Matthew Goniwe, Nyameka Goniwe has passed on: