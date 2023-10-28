Nxesi condemns educators’ inappropriate relationships with learners

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi delivered a scathing rebuke against educators who engage in inappropriate relationships with learners during the commemoration of World Teacher’s Month in Newcastle.

Expressing deep concern over the high incidence of teenage pregnancies across the country, Nxesi highlighted the critical role of educators in fostering a holistic educational environment and emphasised the need for a renewed focus on moral education within the schooling system.

According to recent data released by Statistics South Africa, the alarming number of over 90 000 girls below the age of 19 giving birth between March 2021 and April 2022 has raised significant concerns about the well-being and safety of students within educational institutions.

In his address to members of the National Teachers’ Union (Natu), Nxesi urged a shift in the discourse surrounding education, emphasising the importance of cultivating a holistic approach that encompasses not only technical subjects but also moral and ethical education. He emphasised the role of educators as the frontline proponents of moral education and underscored the necessity for them to demonstrate ethical behaviour within their professional roles.

“We cannot merely focus on the technical aspects of education. While subjects like Maths, Science, and Technology are critical, we must not overlook the fundamental importance of moral education. Educators serve as the foot soldiers of this moral education, and it is imperative that they uphold ethical standards in their conduct. It is disheartening to hear reports of educators engaging in inappropriate relationships with learners, resulting in teenage pregnancies,” stated Nxesi.

Concerns over high teenage pregnancy in South Africa

