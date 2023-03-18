Police in the North West say intelligence services have received information that some people are already gathering debris and other objects that they will to use to block roads during Monday’s national shutdown.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s planned protest is calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the end of load shedding and other pressing issues in the country.

The Deputy Police Commissioner in the province General Patrick Asaneng says they are prepared to ensure that no road blockades happen.

“There are individuals, who are already, despite assurances that the protest will be peaceful, who are already gathering and taking debris and things that they intend to use as barricades. We are saying total shutdown, per se, it’s unlawful because it seems to indicate that you want to disrupt normal services. There can never be a shutdown of services which can be categorised as peaceful or as legal,” says Asaneng.

On Friday, The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure updated the nation on safety and security measures in place ahead of the national shutdown.

Briefing below: