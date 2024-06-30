NW police arrest man in possession of illicit cigarettes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in the North West have arrested a 55-year-old man in Zeerust for being in possession of illicit cigarettes worth R1.5 million.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, a farmer alerted police to an incident on his farm which caused suspicion, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

A similar bust was made on Tuesday in Makgobistad, when a truck with a deflated tyre was searched by SANDF members, only to find a huge amount of illicit cigarettes.

Myburgh says the suspect in the Zeerust case will appear in court tomorrow.

“Police responded to a call from a farmer who spotted a unknown truck, parked on his farm. on arrival, the police approached the truck and found a male inside. Upon searching the truck, illicit cigarettes were found and the man was arrested while the truck and cigarettes were confiscated.”

#sapsNW The fight against illicit economic activities gained another success when a suspect was arrested with illicit cigarettes. A tip-off received on 27/06, about suspicious activities in Zeerust, has led to the arrest of a 55yr-old male and the recovery of illicit cigarettes… pic.twitter.com/wvOWBSZXcx — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 30, 2024