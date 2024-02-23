NW High Court sentences a man to 11 life terms on rape charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The North West Division of the High Court of South Africa has sentenced 43-year-old Johannes Tshabile to 11 life terms on rape charges and a cumulative 363 years for other serious charges.

They include attempted murder, theft and robbery with aggravating circumstances. He was arrested in 2019 in connection with numerous crimes which took place in Wolmaransstad in the North West between 2012 and 2018.

“The NPA in the North West together with the SAPS welcome the hefty sentencing by Judge Tebogo Djaje on Johannes Ontsheketse Tshabile to 11 life terms on rape charges and a cumulative 363 years for other serious offenses that he committed while tormenting women and children in the area of Wolmaransstad. We laud the sterling work of the SAPS in arresting him in 2019 after he committed a series of rapes for a period of six years,” North West NPA Spokesperson Henry Mamothame explains.