NW Education assessing damages caused by strong winds to schools

The North-West Department of Education is assessing the extent of damage caused by destructive winds at some schools over the weekend. The adverse weather conditions have left a trail of destruction, damaging roofs and destroying mobile classrooms.

According to the department, over 20 schools have been affected thus far.

Refentse Secondary School in Delareyville, which is using a temporary structure, is among schools that are severely affected.

Some Grade 8 learners did not come to school after their mobile classrooms were damaged by strong winds on Friday night.

Chairperson of the School Governing Body (SGB) Basiami Mosiako expressed concern about the damage to the school and its impact on learning.

“It happened on Friday at about 19h30 in the evening, while the matric learners were at a matric camp with their teachers and a member of the SGB. The learners were scared, and even us, as parents, are scared. The school is badly damaged. The roofs were blown into the air and displaced everywhere. It was a very hurtful sight to see,” says Mosiako.

North-West Education authorities say the damage to schools is adding further pressure to already strained infrastructure.

Spokesperson Dr Elias Malindi explains, “The MEC for Education Dr Desbo Mohono expressed deep concern over the extensive damage caused by the strong winds at schools across the North West. The department will dispatch its infrastructure teams to assess the extent of the damage and determine alternative measures to ensure that teaching and learning is not disrupted at the affected schools.”