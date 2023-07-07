Matlosana Local Municipality councillor Tebogo Elia Sepale, who is facing 11 charges including statutory rape, rape and the manufacturing of pornography, has abandoned his bail application during a brief court appearance at the Orkney Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Sepale was arrested in May after videos of him allegedly raping young boys circulated on social media. His case has been postponed to the 24th of August for further investigation.

He has been remanded in custody.

Attorney Kobus Burger says they may apply for bail at a later stage for his legal representative.

“What happened in court is that we decided, after consultation with my client, not to bring an application. We abandoned the application of bail. We can possibly bring it at a later stage, but for now, we abandoned the bail application. I cannot divulge the reasons. It is (private) between me and my client.”