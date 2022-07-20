The Democratic Nursing Organisation South Africa (Denosa) in Gauteng will lead a provincial march by nurses to the offices of the Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday.

They will also march to the Treasury and Gauteng Department of Health to hand over a memorandum of grievances.

Denosa says this follows months of non-payment of some post-community service nurses, non-absorption of community service nurses and failure to fill vacant nursing positions by the Health Department.

The nursing union says the march will also demand the immediate removal of the Chief Financial Officer, Lerato Madyo.

Earlier this month, Denosa in Gauteng briefed the media on its programme of action on the non-payment of nurses for three months.

Young nurses doing mandatory one year of community service under the employment of the Gauteng Department of Health continue to suffer indignity and prejudice meted against them by the department which has not paid their salaries for more than three months.

This is despite having several engagements with the department and bringing the matter to the attention of the Premier of the province.

The video below is reporting on Denosa’s plans to address nurses’ unpaid salaries: