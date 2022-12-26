An on-duty nurse has been shot and killed at Zithulele Hospital in Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape.

It’s alleged that two armed men walked into the health facility pretending to be in search of a patient when the incident happened. Upon seeing the nurse, one of the suspects identified her by name.

They dragged the victim outside the building before shooting her. She was declared dead on the scene.

Provincial Health Department spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase says, “The MEC has sent her deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and she has called on the police to ensure that they leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of this atrocious and barbaric crime to book so that the law can take its cause.”