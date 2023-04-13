A Limpopo nurse has been raped and robbed in Limpopo’s Madumane village. She was on her way to work at a clinic.

In a statement, the Department of Health says the nurse had just disembarked from a taxi at dusk when she was accosted by an unknown assailant.

The department says it is alleged that the taxi driver had refused to drop her off near the clinic as it was dark.

After her attack, the nurse managed to crawl to one of the nearby houses where she was helped.

Police have not yet issued a statement.