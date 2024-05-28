Numsa to picket outside SA Steel Mills over unfair dismissals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will today picket outside the South African Steel Mills in Meyerton in the Vaal.

This after more than 160 workers were reportedly unfairly dismissed for participating in a protected strike.

Workers embarked on an indefinite strike in April after the company refused to recognise representatives as full-time shop stewards.

🔴ANNOUNCEMENT!!🔴

SA Steel Mills is attacking workers constitutional right to strike!! Our members will be picketing outside the offices of the company tomorrow.

Details below⬇️@IrvinJimSA#ForTheLoveofTheWorkingClass

❤️🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/PDSWlzAU3f — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) May 27, 2024

Numsa’s Regional Secretary Kabelo Ramokhathali says, “There are various issues such as the minimum wage as set out by the MIDC and also the occupational health safety issues those are among other issues. But the main issue is that the company, after the employees embarked on a protected strike, dismissed more than 162 workers.”

