The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it is studying a court judgment which stopped the union’s National Congress from going ahead this week.

A group of Numsa officials went to the Labour Court in Johannesburg in an attempt to have their suspensions lifted, about 30 officials claim they have been suspended by the trade union in recent months.

They say this was an effort to prevent their participation in the National Congress where new national office bearers will be elected.

The National Congress was set to start on Monday in Cape Town.

Meanwhile Numsa’s second-Deputy President, Ruth Ntlokotse, says she feels vindicated by a court judgement which interrupts NUMSA’s National Congress from going ahead this week.

Ntlokotse who is also South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) President was among those who were suspended by Numsa.

Ntlokotse says, “People who have contrary views or ask for accountability are being silenced. In the recent past, if we differ, we are being dealt with. I am being charged for defending myself against the collective because I happened to have a contrary view. Contesting the election was one of the issues that I was contesting. I exercised by democratic right to contest and they have indicated that I acted outside the collective of Numsa.