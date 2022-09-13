The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has signed a wage agreement with bus company PUTCO after a debilitating wildcat strike.

Numsa together with other unions, met PUTCO management under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) today to give a final response to a settlement proposed by PUTCO at the weekend.

PUTCO workers embarked on an unprotected strike last week, demanding a 6% salary increase as well as the payment of bonuses.

Video – Putco bus strike continues in some parts of Gauteng as employer tables new wage offer:

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains on the wage settlement issue:

“PUTCO will implement a 6% wage increase on 1 October 2022. The increase will not be backdated. The annual bonus of 2020 will be paid by PUTCO to all employees who were employed by the company by 1 April 2020, spread equally over a period of 18 months. A once-off payment of R5000 per employee inside the bargaining unit will be paid in two instalments. Once the settlement agreement has been signed, PUTCO will withdraw the application at the Labour court to review the decision of the last Exemption Appeal Authority. The dismissal of the 105 will stand but these individuals will have the opportunity to lodge an internal appeal by no later than Friday 16 September.”