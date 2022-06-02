The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it is confused and shocked that Comair Management and its Business Rescue Partners (BRPs) decided to suspend flights this week.

The airline announced late on Tuesday evening it had suspended operations on all its Kulula.com as well as its British Airways flights due to liquidity constraints.

The union met with Comair Management on Thursday morning.

Numsa says Comair Management has failed to indicate if there will be money available to pay workers’ salaries.

Numsa is also calling for the resignation of Comair CEO, Glenn Orsmond.

NUMSA spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains, “Under the poor leadership of Glen Orsmond and the BRPs, the airline has gone from one crisis to another. The grounding and suspension of the airline have left thousands of passengers deeply inconvenienced and management handled the situation very poorly. It is clear that the future of the airline remains very uncertain and we remain doubtful that Orsmond can assist us to find a long-lasting resolution. We also have questions about the role of the BRPs which have been in charge for almost two years. They were paid exorbitantly and were seemingly unable to foresee this financial hurdle. Our members will be picketing outside Comair on the third of June.”

