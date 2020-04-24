The unions say the destruction of SAA will result in the loss of 34 000 jobs along the value chain and its subsidiaries.

The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) have announced that they will be heading to court to reject retrenchments at South African Airways (SAA).

The unions say SAA Business Rescue Practitioners are threatening workers with retrenchment and forcing them to sign packages.

In the video below, Scopa discusses the future of SAA:

The unions say the practitioners have failed to produce a business plan, which was supposed to map out how SAA could be rescued.

They will be heading to court to apply for an application to remove the BRPs.

“We call on all political parties and progressive formations that care for the poor to do their duty and support this application. If we sit back and allow thieves and looters to destroy our airline for personal enrichment then it means non of our state owned entities are safe and will follow the same route as SAA,” says Numsa Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

In the video below, is a discussion on the future of SAA: