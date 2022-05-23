The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says while it did not manage to get the R2500 transport allowance from companies contracted to run the City of Tshwane’s Bus Rapid Transport, A Re Yeng, it says it is satisfied that the companies are willing to meet them halfway.

The union had planned to shut down A Re Yeng services in the city from Monday, but the strike was called off after an agreement was reached with the companies.

The union’s demands included a R2500 transport allowance, a R60 night shift per hour and for the employer to contribute 80% medical aid.

Workers settled on a transport allowance of R900, a R20 per hour night shift allowance and an agreement to finalise medical aid was also reached.

NUMSA Regional Secretary, Jerry Morulane says, “We’ve been demanding R2500, our members have been offered R900 and parties have agreed to finalise the issue of medical aid. We’ve agreed that parties will solicit preferred service providers who will then come forward and make a presentation to ourselves and both the employer.

In the report below, a look back at when Numsa members affiliated with bus services in Tshwane downed tools: