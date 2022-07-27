The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is adamant that it will go ahead with its national congress in Cape Town on Wednesday, despite a court interdict against it.

On Tuesday, members of Numsa’s central committee held a special meeting in which they reached a consensus that the congress should be held.

At the weekend, the Labour Court in Johannesburg ruled that the congress could not take place until concerns regarding the suspension of 31 Numsa officials were addressed.

The officials claim they were suspended by the trade union in recent months. They allege that this was an effort to prevent their participation in the national congress where new national office bearers will be elected.

Below is the full interview with Numsa’s Deputy President Ruth Ntlokotse:

Numsa veteran Phutas Tseki says the decision to proceed with the congress is in contempt of court.

“In the ruling of the Labour Court, we are still not sure what could have been the decision that made Numsa to continue with the congress. Particular on what we have raised as veterans that what Numsa has done is unprecedented and is actually eroding the internal democracy that Numsa is known for,” adds Tseki.

SAfm First Take’s Elvis Presslin spoke to Numsa veteran Phutas Tseki: