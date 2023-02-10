Trade union, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), says it is going ahead with filing an urgent court application against the declaration of the National State of Disaster.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is also challenging the move in court.

During his State of the Nation Address last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a National State of Disaster as the country endures rolling blackouts amid the electricity crisis. He also announced his intent to appoint a minister of electricity in the Presidency to work with Eskom’s leadership on ending power cuts.

Numsa’s National Spokesperson is Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says, ”We are continuing with our court action. It is very clear to us that this announcement of the State of Disaster is nothing more than an attempt to distract from the real problem and it is not going to give us a solution.”

”If you look at what the president said in the SONA, he said the measures they are implementing will only be realised in 12-18 months’ time. So, what then is the purpose of this State of Disaster if the electricity we need is only going to get to us in 12-18 months?,” Majola added.

